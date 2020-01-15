Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Takes Position in IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ)

Posted by on Jan 15th, 2020

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 34,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,638,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of IQIYI by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IQIYI by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IQIYI by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 17,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Advantage Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IQIYI by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of IQIYI by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. 86 Research downgraded IQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine cut IQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised IQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday. CLSA cut IQIYI from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on IQIYI in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.98.

Shares of NASDAQ IQ opened at $23.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 2.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.81. IQIYI Inc has a 52 week low of $15.12 and a 52 week high of $29.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($5.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($4.30). The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.23 billion. IQIYI had a negative net margin of 39.47% and a negative return on equity of 72.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS. On average, analysts predict that IQIYI Inc will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

IQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in China. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ)

