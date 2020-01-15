Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 203,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DVY. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 198.2% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 241.8% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

DVY stock opened at $105.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.62. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $91.58 and a 52-week high of $106.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.8915 per share. This represents a $3.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Further Reading: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.