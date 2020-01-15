T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) Stake Boosted by Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 12,170.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 261,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 259,472 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $2,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 57,642 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,023,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 30,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 434,041 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,883,000 after buying an additional 6,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 6,013 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TROW. Citigroup raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $114.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.83.

In other news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 3,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.54, for a total transaction of $429,135.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 400,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,077,882.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP W. Sharps Robert sold 12,400 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total value of $1,533,880.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 446,726 shares in the company, valued at $55,260,006.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 16,702 shares of company stock worth $2,061,719 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TROW opened at $129.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.60. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a one year low of $86.61 and a one year high of $131.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $123.93 and its 200-day moving average is $115.49.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 35.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.52%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

