211,075 Shares in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Purchased by Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.

Posted by on Jan 15th, 2020

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 211,075 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 977.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,923,411 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $664,219,000 after purchasing an additional 7,188,139 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,382,380 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,457,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706,533 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth about $83,893,000. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1,336.5% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 920,478 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $81,389,000 after purchasing an additional 856,400 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3,690.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 621,731 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $54,973,000 after purchasing an additional 605,330 shares during the period. 69.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total value of $172,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total transaction of $374,686.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,207 shares of company stock valued at $3,072,954 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Starbucks to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Weeden reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.35.

Starbucks stock opened at $90.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $106.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.51. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $62.93 and a 1 year high of $99.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.03.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.70. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.58% and a negative return on equity of 75.45%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

