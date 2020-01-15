NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Stake Raised by Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 27,610.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 653,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 651,605 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Windsor Group LTD raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 1,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $231.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $242.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.92.

NEE opened at $247.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $238.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. NextEra Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $170.75 and a 12-month high of $247.80.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 16.92%. The company’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.94%.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director James L. Robo sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.39, for a total value of $2,343,900.00. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total value of $382,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,565,894.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

