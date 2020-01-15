Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 9,310.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 334,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 331,282 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FMC were worth $3,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FMC. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 22.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,171,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $541,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,187 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 165.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,216,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,945,000 after acquiring an additional 759,055 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 373.3% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 543,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $322,858,000 after acquiring an additional 428,806 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 839.2% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 429,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,647,000 after acquiring an additional 383,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FMC during the second quarter valued at $27,314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FMC opened at $98.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. FMC Corp has a 12-month low of $70.62 and a 12-month high of $101.95. The firm has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.51.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.14. FMC had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that FMC Corp will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. This is a positive change from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.98%.

In other FMC news, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 312,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.76, for a total value of $30,828,526.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 3,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total value of $334,284.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,925 shares in the company, valued at $1,080,810.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 340,273 shares of company stock worth $33,559,428. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered FMC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on FMC from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on FMC in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised FMC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on FMC from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. FMC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.41.

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

