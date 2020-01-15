Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 200 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lowered its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 24,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,625,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $436,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 142.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 9,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 5,339 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Industrials ETF alerts:

VIS stock opened at $157.32 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $154.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.13. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $126.14 and a fifty-two week high of $158.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.6831 dividend. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.