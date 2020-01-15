First Hawaiian Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO)

First Hawaiian Bank cut its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 24.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,495 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE were worth $936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 20,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 9,117 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd grew its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the third quarter valued at approximately $915,000. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 30.6% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 78,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,794,000 after purchasing an additional 18,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $126.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $123.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.24. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a 52 week low of $84.41 and a 52 week high of $135.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.69.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.78. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $950.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $926.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 62.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Nomura assumed coverage on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. BidaskClub upgraded TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.79.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

