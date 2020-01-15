First Hawaiian Bank Has $952,000 Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 35.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $437.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $374.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.18.

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $374.67 on Wednesday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $254.56 and a 12 month high of $383.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $353.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $353.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $63.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.76.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.75. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The firm had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 20.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.75%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

