First Hawaiian Bank Decreases Stake in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its position in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,722 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of SYSCO in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SYSCO in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SYSCO in the third quarter worth about $37,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SYSCO by 1,680.0% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SYSCO by 136.8% in the third quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYY stock opened at $82.40 on Wednesday. SYSCO Co. has a 1 year low of $61.33 and a 1 year high of $85.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.63. The company has a market cap of $43.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.48.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.01. SYSCO had a return on equity of 79.60% and a net margin of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that SYSCO Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is an increase from SYSCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.70%.

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $76,554.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,644 shares in the company, valued at $2,691,638.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Brian R. Todd sold 12,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $1,064,951.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,145 shares in the company, valued at $2,394,013.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 227,412 shares of company stock worth $18,867,462. Company insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SYY. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on SYSCO in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (down from $94.00) on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their price objective on SYSCO from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on SYSCO to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on SYSCO to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. SYSCO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.13.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

