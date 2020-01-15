Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) Stock Holdings Decreased by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its position in Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,598 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 37.8% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 147.6% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. 96.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ZION opened at $51.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.30. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 12-month low of $39.11 and a 12-month high of $52.48.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $713.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.29 million. Zions Bancorporation NA had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 12.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

ZION has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. DA Davidson cut shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zions Bancorporation NA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.65.

In other Zions Bancorporation NA news, VP Randy R. Stewart sold 4,269 shares of Zions Bancorporation NA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $217,505.55. Also, COO Scott J. Mclean sold 44,706 shares of Zions Bancorporation NA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total transaction of $2,283,135.42. Insiders sold 72,666 shares of company stock valued at $3,655,946 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

