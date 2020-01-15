First Hawaiian Bank Decreases Stock Position in Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY)

First Hawaiian Bank cut its holdings in Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,400 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 21,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 7,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

In other news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 2,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $70,437.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 94,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,000,309.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALLY stock opened at $30.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.27. Ally Financial Inc has a 1-year low of $24.58 and a 1-year high of $35.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.68.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.