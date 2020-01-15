First Hawaiian Bank Buys 4,363 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 29.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,363 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 4.0% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 27,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. AXA boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 14.0% in the second quarter. AXA now owns 72,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after acquiring an additional 8,912 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the second quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 77.5% in the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 3,783 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 5.2% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 479,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,755,000 after acquiring an additional 23,741 shares during the period. 88.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $57.00 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.12. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $54.59 and a one year high of $75.40.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $983.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.43 million. Ventas had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 4.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a $0.7925 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. Ventas’s payout ratio is 77.89%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VTR. Capital One Financial cut Ventas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Argus raised Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup cut Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Ventas to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.57.

Ventas Profile

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

