First Hawaiian Bank Sells 3,099 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,099 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 103.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,317,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,894,000 after acquiring an additional 34,249,134 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 114.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,456,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,246,000 after acquiring an additional 23,182,045 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 241.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,737,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,715,000 after acquiring an additional 9,719,267 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 94.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,677,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,787,000 after acquiring an additional 4,214,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 42,634.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,986,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979,695 shares in the last quarter. 84.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FAST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cleveland Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Argus lifted their price objective on Fastenal to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. BidaskClub lowered Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.78.

Shares of FAST opened at $36.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.44 and a 200-day moving average of $33.65. The company has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.25. Fastenal has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $37.94.

In other news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 16,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total value of $612,808.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,397.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $3,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 114,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,225,178. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 141,620 shares of company stock valued at $5,230,409. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

