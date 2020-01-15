First Hawaiian Bank Sells 410 Shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,226,485 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $273,145,000 after purchasing an additional 41,347 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 183,998 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $22,573,000 after purchasing an additional 17,376 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 178,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,901,000 after purchasing an additional 67,095 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 401,097 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $49,207,000 after purchasing an additional 27,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,293 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, EVP Gregory G. Montana sold 33,423 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.76, for a total value of $4,403,814.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,291.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 18,084 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,531,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,590 shares of company stock worth $8,028,304 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FIS. UBS Group began coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Moffett Nathanson lowered Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Information Servcs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.95.

FIS stock opened at $142.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $138.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $87.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.63. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 1-year low of $101.74 and a 1-year high of $143.91.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 8.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.77%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

