Patten & Patten Inc. TN Acquires 500 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,713 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 506.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 409.1% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 280 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the third quarter worth $31,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 113.6% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 34.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 452 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FRC. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on First Republic Bank from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on First Republic Bank from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded First Republic Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on First Republic Bank from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.50.

Shares of First Republic Bank stock opened at $120.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $87.43 and a 12 month high of $122.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $114.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.58.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The bank reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $877.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.90 million. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 22.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.