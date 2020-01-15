Patten & Patten Inc. TN Invests $328,000 in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.9% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 9,989 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 94.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1,238.2% in the second quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 37,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 34,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $84.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.29. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $72.82 and a 52-week high of $84.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.4115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.