Patten & Patten Inc. TN Takes $223,000 Position in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,669 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arjuna Capital increased its holdings in Baxter International by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 29,375 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,406,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Baxter International by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 169,595 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,197,000 after buying an additional 18,600 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Baxter International by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 260,597 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,346,000 after buying an additional 19,371 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its holdings in Baxter International by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 586,393 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,026,000 after buying an additional 44,652 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in Baxter International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,516,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International stock opened at $89.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Baxter International Inc has a 12 month low of $66.18 and a 12 month high of $90.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.21. The firm has a market cap of $45.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.85%.

In other Baxter International news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $125,460.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,515,723.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

BAX has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Baxter International in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Baxter International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Baxter International from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Baxter International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.29.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

