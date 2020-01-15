First Hawaiian Bank Cuts Stock Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,498 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,451,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,880,000 after purchasing an additional 254,042 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 23.6% in the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,893,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,629,000 after buying an additional 1,505,686 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 19.7% in the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 6,537,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,665,000 after buying an additional 1,075,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,924,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,480,000 after buying an additional 39,992 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,914,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,807,000 after buying an additional 25,792 shares during the period. 68.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LYV opened at $72.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a PE ratio of -806.00 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $74.02.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.08). Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James S. Kahan acquired 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.54 per share, for a total transaction of $276,930.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 82,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,096,804.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

LYV has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $84.00 target price on Live Nation Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Guggenheim set a $84.00 target price on Live Nation Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.22.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

