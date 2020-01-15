First Hawaiian Bank Sells 992 Shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its position in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,361 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 992 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Best Buy by 168.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Best Buy by 138.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 553 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Best Buy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Best Buy by 161.9% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 715 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lisa Caputo sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total transaction of $808,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,480 shares in the company, valued at $4,324,392.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 1,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total value of $90,930.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,105,051 shares of company stock worth $169,112,718. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBY opened at $90.47 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.24. Best Buy Co Inc has a twelve month low of $55.97 and a twelve month high of $91.83. The stock has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.43% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BBY. Wolfe Research began coverage on Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Best Buy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Best Buy from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Best Buy from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.63.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

