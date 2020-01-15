First Hawaiian Bank Cuts Stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,118 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNC. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 8.5% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,282,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,127,000 after purchasing an additional 178,160 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 32.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln National during the 2nd quarter valued at about $309,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln National during the 2nd quarter valued at about $333,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in Lincoln National by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. 80.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LNC opened at $59.22 on Wednesday. Lincoln National Co. has a 12-month low of $50.81 and a 12-month high of $67.52. The stock has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.91 and a 200 day moving average of $59.41.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($2.66). Lincoln National had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is 18.87%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Monday, January 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Lincoln National from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lincoln National from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.75.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

