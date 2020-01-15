First Hawaiian Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Axis Capital were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXS. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Axis Capital by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 39,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Axis Capital by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 21,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Axis Capital by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,476,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Axis Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Axis Capital by 142.9% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,020 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AXS opened at $60.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Axis Capital Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $51.96 and a 12 month high of $67.51. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.61.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($1.21). Axis Capital had a return on equity of 2.02% and a net margin of 2.68%. The company had revenue of $856.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Axis Capital Holdings Limited will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from Axis Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Axis Capital’s payout ratio is 85.42%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Axis Capital from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Axis Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Axis Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axis Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Axis Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.71.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

