PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) PT Raised to $49.00

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) had its price objective upped by Buckingham Research from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Buckingham Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.57% from the stock’s previous close.

NYSE PJT opened at $44.72 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. PJT Partners has a fifty-two week low of $35.99 and a fifty-two week high of $47.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 1.24.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $174.23 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 5,476.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Grisanti Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 92.1% in the 3rd quarter. Grisanti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 655.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.20% of the company’s stock.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales.

