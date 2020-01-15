PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) PT Raised to $49.00

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) had its price objective upped by Buckingham Research from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Buckingham Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.57% from the stock’s previous close.
NYSE PJT opened at $44.72 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. PJT Partners has a fifty-two week low of $35.99 and a fifty-two week high of $47.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 1.24.
PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $174.23 million during the quarter.
About PJT Partners
PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales.
Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.