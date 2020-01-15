EZCORP Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 15th, 2020

Equities analysts expect EZCORP Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW) to report $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for EZCORP’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the lowest is $0.15. EZCORP reported earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EZCORP will report full-year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.25 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover EZCORP.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. EZCORP had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 0.20%. The firm had revenue of $214.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EZPW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut EZCORP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on EZCORP from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub cut EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

NASDAQ:EZPW opened at $6.16 on Friday. EZCORP has a 1 year low of $4.77 and a 1 year high of $11.25. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $342.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.15.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EZCORP by 106.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 91,780 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 47,280 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of EZCORP during the third quarter worth about $30,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of EZCORP by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,459,137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,419,000 after buying an additional 5,167 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of EZCORP by 17.1% during the third quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 98,169 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 14,369 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of EZCORP by 43.4% during the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 64,185 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 19,410 shares during the period. 94.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EZCORP Company Profile

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans. It operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other International. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

