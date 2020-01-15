HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target Raised to $182.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $176.00 to $182.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $186.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on HubSpot from $210.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on HubSpot from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut HubSpot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.42.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $179.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. HubSpot has a twelve month low of $137.30 and a twelve month high of $207.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $158.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.97. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -176.02 and a beta of 1.59.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $173.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that HubSpot will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.88, for a total transaction of $1,333,636.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 705,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,691,076.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.62, for a total value of $152,246.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,943 shares of company stock worth $2,756,888 in the last ninety days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the second quarter valued at $61,888,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in HubSpot by 8.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,143,177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $706,494,000 after purchasing an additional 308,282 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the second quarter valued at $15,090,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the second quarter valued at $9,211,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in HubSpot by 391.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 61,748 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,529,000 after purchasing an additional 49,176 shares during the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Recommended Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.