Buckingham Research Boosts Kellogg (NYSE:K) Price Target to $78.00

Kellogg (NYSE:K) had its price objective lifted by Buckingham Research from $71.00 to $78.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Buckingham Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.43% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on K. BMO Capital Markets raised Kellogg from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Bank of America raised Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.75.

NYSE K opened at $70.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.53. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $51.34 and a 1-year high of $70.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.00.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 42.47% and a net margin of 5.35%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kellogg news, SVP Maria Fernanda Mejia sold 2,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total value of $136,063.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,638,427.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.56, for a total value of $6,256,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 625,291 shares of company stock worth $41,158,106. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New England Research & Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 26,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 10,950 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 9,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Surevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Surevest Inc. now owns 34,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 10,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 190.3% in the 4th quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 7,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 5,215 shares during the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

