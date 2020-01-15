Virgin Galactic (NASDAQ:SPCE) Shares Gap Up to $12.83

Virgin Galactic Holdings (NASDAQ:SPCE)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.34, but opened at $12.83. Virgin Galactic shares last traded at $13.75, with a volume of 276,314 shares traded.

SPCE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.43 price objective on the stock.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.04.

Virgin Galactic (NASDAQ:SPCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter.

In other news, CEO George Thomas Whitesides bought 5,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.26 per share, with a total value of $42,471.00. Also, major shareholder Vieco Usa, Inc. sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total transaction of $109,900,000.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Virgin Galactic stock. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Virgin Galactic Holdings (NASDAQ:SPCE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPCE)

Virgin Galactic, LLC provides spaceline services. The company offers suborbital research flights to scientific research community. It also operates a spaceport for astronaut training and flights operations.Virgin Galactic, LLC was founded in 2004 and is based in Mojave, California with additional offices in Las Cruces, New York, London, Pasadena, and Washington, DC Virgin Galactic, LLC operates as a subsidiary of Virgin Group Ltd.

