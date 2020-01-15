Dover (NYSE:DOV) PT Raised to $132.00 at Citigroup

Dover (NYSE:DOV) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Citigroup from $115.00 to $132.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.70% from the company’s previous close.

DOV has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Dover from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Dover from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dover has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.11.

DOV opened at $117.12 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.50. Dover has a twelve month low of $77.41 and a twelve month high of $117.81.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Dover had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Dover will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 4,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.48, for a total value of $456,106.40. Also, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.57, for a total transaction of $109,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 356,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,084,057.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,210 shares of company stock worth $2,712,287. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Dover in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Dover in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Dover in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dover in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Dover by 72.8% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 86.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

