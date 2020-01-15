Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) PT Raised to $290.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.35% from the company’s previous close.

INTU has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Intuit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Intuit has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $283.33.

Get Intuit alerts:

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $272.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.85 billion, a PE ratio of 48.87, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.06. Intuit has a 12 month low of $205.38 and a 12 month high of $295.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $263.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.44.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 22.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Analysts predict that Intuit will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuit news, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 73,357 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.08, for a total value of $18,785,260.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 227,450 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.72, for a total value of $58,618,414.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 549,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,742,134.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 527,369 shares of company stock worth $136,763,551 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 86,695 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $357,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $758,000. Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 4,560 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.