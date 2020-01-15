Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued on Monday, 24/7 WallStreet reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. BidaskClub lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.16.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of ALXN stock opened at $112.79 on Monday. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $94.59 and a 12-month high of $141.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.45.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.32. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 31.05%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will post 9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 52.0% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 355.9% in the second quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 54.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1,996.4% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.