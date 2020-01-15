Barclays Lowers Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Price Target to $7.00

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 3.31% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.38.

Shares of NYSE BKD opened at $7.24 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73. Brookdale Senior Living has a 52 week low of $5.97 and a 52 week high of $8.80.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 1.09% and a negative return on equity of 24.04%. Brookdale Senior Living’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKD. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the third quarter valued at about $118,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 165.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 11,967 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the second quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the third quarter valued at about $250,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income senior citizens.

