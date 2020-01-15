Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) PT Raised to $168.00 at Morgan Stanley

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $151.00 to $168.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 1.81% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Coupa Software from $141.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Coupa Software in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Coupa Software from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Coupa Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.30.

NASDAQ COUP opened at $171.10 on Monday. Coupa Software has a fifty-two week low of $63.96 and a fifty-two week high of $174.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $152.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -255.37 and a beta of 1.54.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.14. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 12.24% and a negative net margin of 23.60%. The company had revenue of $101.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Coupa Software will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,325 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.53, for a total transaction of $208,727.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,322.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 929 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total value of $114,917.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,684 shares in the company, valued at $332,010.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 280,193 shares of company stock worth $39,556,394. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coupa Software by 100.0% during the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Coupa Software by 20.0% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Coupa Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coupa Software by 100.0% during the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

