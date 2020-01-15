Morgan Stanley Boosts Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target to $187.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $164.00 to $187.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the software company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 2.15% from the stock’s previous close.

ADSK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Autodesk from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Wedbush upped their target price on Autodesk from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Autodesk from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.50.

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $191.11 on Monday. Autodesk has a fifty-two week low of $129.70 and a fifty-two week high of $193.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,737.36, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.36.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 113.06% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $842.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Autodesk will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, SVP Carmel Galvin sold 4,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $923,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its position in Autodesk by 235.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 208 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Autodesk by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 233 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Autodesk by 454.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

