Citigroup Increases AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Price Target to $38.00

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.39% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AllianceBernstein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd.

NYSE AB opened at $32.37 on Monday. AllianceBernstein has a one year low of $26.29 and a one year high of $32.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.03 and a 200 day moving average of $29.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.19.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $877.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. AllianceBernstein’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AB. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Centric Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,539 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.72% of the company’s stock.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

