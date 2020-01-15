Citigroup Increases AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Price Target to $38.00

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.39% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AllianceBernstein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd.
NYSE AB opened at $32.37 on Monday. AllianceBernstein has a one year low of $26.29 and a one year high of $32.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.03 and a 200 day moving average of $29.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.19.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AB. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Centric Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,539 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.72% of the company’s stock.
About AllianceBernstein
AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.
Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained
Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.