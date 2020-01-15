PVH (NYSE:PVH) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

PVH (NYSE:PVH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $106.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 6.11% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of PVH Corp outperformed the industry in the past three months. Recently, the company agreed to sell its Speedo North America business licenses to Pentland Group for $170 million in cash, after working capital adjustments. As a result, management revised its earnings view for the fourth quarter and fiscal 2019, which are now envisioned at the high end of the earlier guided range. Moreover, impressive growth in the Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein brands is aiding the company's top line. Tommy Hilfiger’s momentum is expected to continue throughout fiscal 2019, backed by stellar performance in Europe and gains from buyouts. However, softness at Heritage Brands owing to a challenging retail landscape is likely to persist. Moreover, concerns related to tariffs, currency, competitive and promotional environment cannot be ignored.”

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of PVH from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of PVH in a report on Thursday, January 9th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of PVH from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PVH from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of PVH from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PVH currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.26.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $99.90 on Monday. PVH has a 12-month low of $67.41 and a 12-month high of $134.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.63.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The textile maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.11. PVH had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PVH will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its position in PVH by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 17,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in PVH by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,133 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in PVH during the third quarter worth approximately $8,576,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in PVH by 166.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 81,957 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,231,000 after acquiring an additional 51,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its position in PVH by 5.5% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 123,086 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,860,000 after acquiring an additional 6,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

