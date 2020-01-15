Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) PT Raised to $27.00

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) had its price target boosted by research analysts at B. Riley from $25.50 to $27.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.78% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Starwood Property Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Starwood Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.60.

STWD stock opened at $25.05 on Monday. Starwood Property Trust has a 1-year low of $20.82 and a 1-year high of $25.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.55.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 34.61%. The firm had revenue of $288.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Starwood Property Trust will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 484.9% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the third quarter worth about $52,000. 60.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

