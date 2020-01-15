Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) PT Raised to $19.50 at B. Riley

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at B. Riley from $18.50 to $19.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.73% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nomura began coverage on shares of Ellington Financial in a report on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Ellington Financial in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Ellington Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.13.

Shares of NYSE EFC opened at $18.62 on Monday. Ellington Financial has a 12-month low of $15.31 and a 12-month high of $18.89. The company has a market capitalization of $623.79 million, a PE ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 70.03 and a quick ratio of 70.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.04.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 28.49% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $39.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.03 million. On average, analysts forecast that Ellington Financial will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 108.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 15.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ellington Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ellington Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 201.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 7,283 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial LLC, through its subsidiary Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company acquires and manages mortgage-related assets, including residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

