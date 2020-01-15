Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) PT Raised to $19.50 at B. Riley

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at B. Riley from $18.50 to $19.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.73% from the company’s current price.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nomura began coverage on shares of Ellington Financial in a report on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Ellington Financial in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Ellington Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.13.
Shares of NYSE EFC opened at $18.62 on Monday. Ellington Financial has a 12-month low of $15.31 and a 12-month high of $18.89. The company has a market capitalization of $623.79 million, a PE ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 70.03 and a quick ratio of 70.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.04.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 108.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 15.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ellington Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ellington Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 201.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 7,283 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ellington Financial Company Profile
Ellington Financial LLC, through its subsidiary Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company acquires and manages mortgage-related assets, including residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.
