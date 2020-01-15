Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Earns Market Perform Rating from Raymond James

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by Raymond James in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a $60.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 12.21% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Magna International in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on Magna International from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Magna International in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Magna International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.42.

NYSE:MGA opened at $53.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.10. The stock has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.54. Magna International has a 52 week low of $42.51 and a 52 week high of $57.09.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 4.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Magna International will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGA. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magna International by 232.5% in the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 8,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 6,086 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magna International by 232.5% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 7,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 5,012 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Magna International by 17.8% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 49,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 7,475 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Magna International by 64.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magna International in the second quarter worth about $43,000. 56.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body structures; chassis structures, such as frame and structural assemblies, chassis subframes, and suspension systems; exterior systems and modules, including hoods, roofs, door panels, front end modules, liftgate modules, polycarbonate roof panels, liftgate sensor integration systems, and fascia; trim and automotive jewelry comprises engineered glass, trim and roof racks, and running boards; non-visible and visible active grille shutters, active air deflectors, and underbody panels; and fuel systems, pipes and components, and alternative energy storage systems.

