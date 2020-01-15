Zacks Investment Research Downgrades American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) to Hold

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its wholly-owned operating subsidiaries, is a full service underwriter of a broad line of annuity and insurance products, with a primary emphasis on the sale of fixed rate and index annuities. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

American Equity Investment Life stock opened at $29.35 on Monday. American Equity Investment Life has a 1 year low of $20.16 and a 1 year high of $33.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.02. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $1.56. The company had revenue of $643.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. American Equity Investment Life’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John M. Matovina sold 15,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total transaction of $467,351.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,025,919.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Debra J. Richardson sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total transaction of $535,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 128,242 shares in the company, valued at $3,817,764.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,104. 1.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 10.8% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 0.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 89,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 29,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.8% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 30,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 13.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. 91.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

