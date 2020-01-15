Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Gap Down to $21.55

Bilibili Inc – (NASDAQ:BILI)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $20.53, but opened at $21.55. Bilibili shares last traded at $22.29, with a volume of 198,641 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura increased their target price on shares of Bilibili from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Bilibili from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bilibili in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Bilibili from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.04.

The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.18 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.13.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.87). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 18.27% and a negative return on equity of 14.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.72) EPS. Analysts predict that Bilibili Inc – will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Bilibili during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Bilibili during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $252,000. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new position in Bilibili during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $304,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Bilibili by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 43,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Bilibili during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,040,000. 28.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bilibili Company Profile (NASDAQ:BILI)

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

