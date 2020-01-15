Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) Shares Down 8.2%

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) dropped 8.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.37 and last traded at $1.34, approximately 224,864 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 4,941,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.46.

MTNB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Aegis initiated coverage on Matinas BioPharma in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Matinas BioPharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.58.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.68.

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03).

In other Matinas BioPharma news, CFO Keith A. Kucinski bought 94,500 shares of Matinas BioPharma stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.19 per share, for a total transaction of $112,455.00. Also, Director Patrick G. Lepore bought 100,000 shares of Matinas BioPharma stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.15 per share, for a total transaction of $115,000.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 297.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 103,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 77,274 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 175.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 154,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 98,501 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 30.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 236,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 54,852 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 1,988.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 388,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 369,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 5.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 633,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 30,402 shares in the last quarter.

Matinas BioPharma Company Profile

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various product candidates. The company enables the delivery of life-changing medicines using its lipid nano-crystal (LNC) platform technology. Its LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nano-crystals which can encapsulate small molecules, oligonucleotides, vaccines, peptides, proteins and other medicines potentially making them safer, more tolerable, less toxic, and orally bioavailable.

