Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) Shares Down 8.2%

Posted by on Jan 15th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) dropped 8.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.37 and last traded at $1.34, approximately 224,864 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 4,941,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.46.

MTNB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Aegis initiated coverage on Matinas BioPharma in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Matinas BioPharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.58.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.68.

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03).

In other Matinas BioPharma news, CFO Keith A. Kucinski bought 94,500 shares of Matinas BioPharma stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.19 per share, for a total transaction of $112,455.00. Also, Director Patrick G. Lepore bought 100,000 shares of Matinas BioPharma stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.15 per share, for a total transaction of $115,000.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 297.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 103,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 77,274 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 175.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 154,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 98,501 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 30.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 236,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 54,852 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 1,988.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 388,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 369,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 5.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 633,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 30,402 shares in the last quarter.

Matinas BioPharma Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB)

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various product candidates. The company enables the delivery of life-changing medicines using its lipid nano-crystal (LNC) platform technology. Its LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nano-crystals which can encapsulate small molecules, oligonucleotides, vaccines, peptides, proteins and other medicines potentially making them safer, more tolerable, less toxic, and orally bioavailable.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Matinas BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matinas BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Morgan Stanley Boosts Autodesk Price Target to $187.00
Morgan Stanley Boosts Autodesk Price Target to $187.00
Citigroup Increases AllianceBernstein Price Target to $38.00
Citigroup Increases AllianceBernstein Price Target to $38.00
PVH Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research
PVH Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research
Starwood Property Trust PT Raised to $27.00
Starwood Property Trust PT Raised to $27.00
Ellington Financial PT Raised to $19.50 at B. Riley
Ellington Financial PT Raised to $19.50 at B. Riley
Magna International Earns Market Perform Rating from Raymond James
Magna International Earns Market Perform Rating from Raymond James


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report