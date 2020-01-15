Sophiris Bio (NASDAQ:SPHS) Trading Down 3.8%

Sophiris Bio Inc (NASDAQ:SPHS)’s stock price was down 3.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.50 and last traded at $0.51, approximately 1,462 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 669,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SPHS shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Sophiris Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright set a $2.80 price target on shares of Sophiris Bio and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st.

The company has a market cap of $21.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.43 and its 200 day moving average is $0.67.

Sophiris Bio (NASDAQ:SPHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). As a group, analysts forecast that Sophiris Bio Inc will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sophiris Bio stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sophiris Bio Inc (NASDAQ:SPHS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 59,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Sophiris Bio as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 11.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sophiris Bio (NASDAQ:SPHS)

Sophiris Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of urological diseases. The company's primary product candidate is PRX302, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of lower urinary tract symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), as well as for the treatment of localized low to intermediate risk prostate cancer.

