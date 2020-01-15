Noble (NYSE:NE) Shares Down 1.7%

Noble Co. PLC (NYSE:NE) shares dropped 1.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.13 and last traded at $1.14, approximately 48,961 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,763,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.16.

NE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC downgraded shares of Noble from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Noble from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Fearnley Fonds downgraded shares of Noble from a “reduce” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Noble from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Noble from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.32.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.44. The stock has a market cap of $286.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Noble (NYSE:NE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $275.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.72 million. Noble had a negative net margin of 60.35% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Noble Co. PLC will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Noble by 170.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 87,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 55,405 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Noble during the third quarter worth $56,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Noble by 8.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 493,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 38,996 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Noble by 13.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 699,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 82,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Noble by 8.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 107,588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 8,458 shares during the last quarter. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Noble (NYSE:NE)

Noble Corporation plc operates as an offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry worldwide. It provides contract drilling services using mobile offshore drilling units. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 24 drilling rigs consisted of 8 drill ships, 4 semisubmersibles, and 12 jack ups.

