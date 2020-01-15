Brokerages Anticipate Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $754.25 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) will post sales of $754.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Murphy Oil’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $709.89 million to $841.50 million. Murphy Oil reported sales of $692.01 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Murphy Oil will report full-year sales of $2.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $2.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.67 billion to $3.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Murphy Oil.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $817.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.64 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 47.16%. Murphy Oil’s revenue was up 66.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS.

MUR has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Murphy Oil in a report on Monday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on Murphy Oil from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Scotiabank cut Murphy Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Howard Weil cut Murphy Oil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Murphy Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.69.

Shares of Murphy Oil stock opened at $28.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.63. Murphy Oil has a 1-year low of $17.04 and a 1-year high of $31.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 1,368 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total transaction of $33,707.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Christopher D. Hulse sold 4,301 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total transaction of $105,116.44. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,654 shares of company stock worth $240,941. Corporate insiders own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,873,867 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $129,871,000 after buying an additional 80,571 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,701,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 303,706 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,715,000 after buying an additional 37,332 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,075 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 4,979 shares during the period. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

