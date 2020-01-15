Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) Trading Down 5.4%

Shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK) dropped 5.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.73 and last traded at $0.69, approximately 35,520,079 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 68,485,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.73.

CHK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank upgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $2.25 to $1.25 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Johnson Rice lowered Chesapeake Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $0.50 price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chesapeake Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.10.

The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.36.

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas L. Ryan purchased 200,000 shares of Chesapeake Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.77 per share, for a total transaction of $154,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 928,531 shares in the company, valued at $714,968.87. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert D. Lawler purchased 50,000 shares of Chesapeake Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.91 per share, for a total transaction of $45,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,133,298 shares in the company, valued at $4,671,301.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 570,681 shares of company stock worth $477,184. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHK. XR Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 90,125 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 24,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,990 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 7,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

About Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; Powder River Basin in Wyoming; and Mid-Continent in Anadarko Basin of northwestern Oklahoma.

