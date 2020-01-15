Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Leap Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LPTX) traded down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.75 and last traded at $1.76, 8,922 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,279,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.84.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Leap Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leap Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on shares of Leap Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $40.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 2.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.08 and its 200-day moving average is $1.39.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33). Equities research analysts forecast that Leap Therapeutics Inc will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 9,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 183.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 555,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 359,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.61% of the company’s stock.

Leap Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:LPTX)

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial in patients with esophagogastric, biliary tract, gynecologic, and non-small cell lung cancers, as well as hepatocellular carcinoma, a type of liver cancer.

