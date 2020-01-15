Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD)’s share price dropped 2.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.03 and last traded at $11.74, approximately 112,329 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 15,111,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.04.
RAD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Rite Aid from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Rite Aid from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rite Aid from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.80 and a 200 day moving average of $8.89. The company has a market capitalization of $686.90 million, a PE ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Rite Aid by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,978,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,847,000 after acquiring an additional 889,900 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Rite Aid by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 7,547 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Rite Aid by 523.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 638,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after purchasing an additional 536,390 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Rite Aid in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Rite Aid in the 2nd quarter valued at about $986,000. Institutional investors own 47.99% of the company’s stock.
Rite Aid Company Profile (NYSE:RAD)
Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and a range of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.
