Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD)’s share price dropped 2.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.03 and last traded at $11.74, approximately 112,329 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 15,111,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.04.

RAD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Rite Aid from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Rite Aid from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rite Aid from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.80 and a 200 day moving average of $8.89. The company has a market capitalization of $686.90 million, a PE ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.45. Rite Aid had a positive return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Rite Aid’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Rite Aid Co. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Rite Aid by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,978,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,847,000 after acquiring an additional 889,900 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Rite Aid by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 7,547 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Rite Aid by 523.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 638,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after purchasing an additional 536,390 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Rite Aid in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Rite Aid in the 2nd quarter valued at about $986,000. Institutional investors own 47.99% of the company’s stock.

Rite Aid Company Profile

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and a range of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

