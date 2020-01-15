Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) Trading 0.6% Higher

Millendo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MLND)’s stock price traded up 0.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.15 and last traded at $8.15, 5,324 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 93% from the average session volume of 73,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.10.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MLND shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Millendo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Millendo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Millendo Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.71.

The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.74.

Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.04). On average, equities research analysts expect that Millendo Therapeutics Inc will post -3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MLND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Millendo Therapeutics by 285.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Millendo Therapeutics by 270.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Millendo Therapeutics by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 8,025 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Millendo Therapeutics by 1,830.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 13,729 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Millendo Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.08% of the company’s stock.

Millendo Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:MLND)

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various treatments for orphan endocrine diseases in the United States. The company's lead drug candidates include livoletide, an unacylated ghrelin analogue to treat for Prader-Willi syndrome; and nevanimibe, which is in Phase 2b clinical development for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia and endogenous Cushing's syndrome.

