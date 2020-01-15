Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) Trading 3.5% Higher

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CYCN)’s share price traded up 3.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.54 and last traded at $3.53, 30,312 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,006,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.41.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 6.32 and a quick ratio of 6.32.

Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.40 million during the quarter.

In other news, President Mark G. Currie sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.48, for a total value of $62,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 296,755 shares in the company, valued at $735,952.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Andreas Busch acquired 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.82 per share, with a total value of $227,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 53,922 shares of company stock valued at $133,790 over the last 90 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Broderick Brian C purchased a new stake in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $399,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Cyclerion Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CYCN)

There is no company description available for Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc

