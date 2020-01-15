Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) Trading 3.5% Higher

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CYCN)’s share price traded up 3.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.54 and last traded at $3.53, 30,312 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,006,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.41.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 6.32 and a quick ratio of 6.32.
Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.40 million during the quarter.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Broderick Brian C purchased a new stake in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $399,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.14% of the company’s stock.
Cyclerion Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CYCN)
There is no company description available for Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc
Featured Article: Stock Symbol
Receive News & Ratings for Cyclerion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclerion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.