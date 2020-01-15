Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) Stock Price Up 3%

Polarityte Inc (NASDAQ:PTE) shares rose 3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.38 and last traded at $3.41, approximately 126,257 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 192,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.31.

PTE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Polarityte in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their target price on shares of Polarityte from $26.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Polarityte from $50.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Polarityte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Polarityte in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

Get Polarityte alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.84 and its 200 day moving average is $3.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.63.

Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.86) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Polarityte Inc will post -3.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Rainer M. Erdtmann sold 31,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total transaction of $78,659.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $49,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Elliot Mann sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total transaction of $29,810.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 453,227 shares in the company, valued at $1,228,245.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,348 shares of company stock worth $137,344. 8.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Polarityte by 24.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 988,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,634,000 after purchasing an additional 196,956 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Polarityte in the third quarter valued at $109,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Polarityte by 48.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 15,707 shares in the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in Polarityte by 91.7% in the third quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Polarityte by 50.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 17,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 6,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.57% of the company’s stock.

Polarityte Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTE)

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company, focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine and Contract Services.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Polarityte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polarityte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.